BullsInsider - Bulls lose heartbreaker to Temple Owls, 39-37

The University of South Florida Bulls dropped their fourth straight game in a 39-37 loss to the Temple University Owls. The Bulls were in control for much of the game, only to give up the upset in the fourth quarter.

IT WAS OVER WHEN

The coaching staff inexplicably replaced quarterback, Jordan McCloud, with Noah Johnson to attempt the two point conversion. The designed quarterback running play surprised nobody and ran to the left side of the field, even though the snap was from the left hash. It was an obvious play call with no space to run into, which is why that Johnson was dropped for a big loss.

THE STAR OF THE GAME

Despite the loss, Johnny Ford. Ford led the team in rushing with 68 yards, second on the team in receiving yards with 54 and a touchdown, and returned three kickoffs for a total of 84 yards. Ford left the game late in the fourth with an apparent foot or ankle injury.

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

11.1-6.2. USF’s average distance to convert was 11.1 yards. That’s one yard more than they started with on first down. And, that’s an average. Temple was much better at 6.2

WHAT A PLAY

Early in the fourth quarter, USF had a 31-26 lead and the ball their own 14 yard line. During an exchange between McCloud and Kelley Joiner, the ball was dropped and recovered by Arnold Ebiketie for Temple. Ebiketie ran the ball in for a touchdown, shifting the lead and the momentum to the Owls.

THE BOTTOM LINE

While there were times when the Bulls looked like an improved team, the number of critical mistakes they make is holding them back.On both sides of the ball, they do not play well with consistency.They will have a short week to get past this disappointing loss as they host Tulsa on Friday for a 7:30 PM kickoff.That game will be broadcast on ESPN.