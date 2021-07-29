Bulls Learn AAC Opponent Assignments

TAMPA, Fla. (July 29, 2021) -- South Florida men’s basketball learned its conference opponent assignments, announced by the American Athletic Conference on Thursday. The Bulls will face UCF, Cincinnati, ECU, Houston, SMU, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa twice.



For its one-time regular season opponents, USF will host Memphis and visit Wichita State.



Dates, times and television information will be announced at a later date.



The Bulls schedule for the 2021-22 season also includes previously announced non-conference dates vs. Auburn (Nov. 19), Florida (Dec. 18), the Diamond Head Classic (Dec. 22, 23 and 25).