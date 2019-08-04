News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-04 19:31:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Bulls land stud in-state LB Berrong

Berrong poses during a visit to USF
Kelly Quinlan • RunningtheBulls
Publisher

Spruce Creek linebacker Tyler Berrong had a final five of South Florida and several P5 programs, but it was the Bulls that won out for the talented in-state defender. Berrong joins an already impre...

{{ article.author_name }}