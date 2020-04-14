South Florida football coach Jeff Scott got some good news on Tuesday when former Michigan linebacker and Florida native Devin Gill announced his decision to transfer to play for the Bulls this fall. Gill is a fifth-year senior and will give the USF's linebackers a nice addition of experience.

Gill posted good numbers in limited work as a junior with a PFF College rating of 77 with extremely high marks for both tackling and run defense last year for the Wolverines. He played 407 snaps in Michigan over three seasons. His best season was 2018 when he logged 327 snaps with 23 tackles.

The linebacker position has been plagued by injuries and poor performance over the last few seasons for USF so adding a veteran like Gill is a huge pickup for the Bulls. By comparison, last year's starting linebackers for USF Dwayne Boyles, Antonio Grier and Patrick Macon were all below 61 in the PFF College rankings.





