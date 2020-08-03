RunningtheBulls - Bulls land Herring

Herring initially got his USF offer as a safety, but he committed to play corner for the Bulls after talking with the staff more over the summer about his flexibility positionally.

"They were really excited and surprised a little bit, but coach Scott was definitely excited," he said. "They are recruiting me as a corner," he said of the Bulls. "I had always seen myself as a guy who could play wherever coach told me to play. I've played all over the field in high school and I would not say I even have a specific position, so I was willing to play offense or defense wherever they want me as an athlete. I have played every position on offense and defense."

With the rollercoaster of COVID-19 hitting Florida hard, Herring said he did what he could to work out and stay in shape this offseason.



"When quarantine hit it was the middle of track season so I tried to keep my speed from track while also putting on some weight in the weight room and try to get with my team as much as possible and work on some stuff for us as a team as well as some stuff individually as far as football goes," he said.

When it came time to make the call, Herring said it really came down to two completely different types of programs.

"It came down to USF and Yale. Yale was the biggest contender, a close number two. I had several other offers like Navy and West Point (Army) plus Ivy Leagues like Dartmouth and even South Alabama who I had a good relationship with as well and South Carolina as well. It really was down to USF and Yale at the end," Herring said.

"It is a four or five-hour drive and I have family in central Florida as well," Herring said.

"We are going to have a season, we are just not really sure when it is going to be. The schedule is going to change to where we don't travel and just play teams in town even if they are not in our district," he said. "As far as right now, I don't know much."

One unique piece of Herring's commitment is the fact he never took an unofficial visit to Tampa as a football player, instead his lone trip was a track meet on campus before COVID-19 hit.

"I would love to go to some USF games, I haven't got to meet the coaching staff in-person yet or take a visit to USF yet. I'll definitely jump on that opportunity if and when it comes," he said. "It was different committing to a school I have not visited, but with phones calls, texts and twitter building the relationships with the staff and I went to USF for a track visit in January so I got to see what the school side has to offer but not the football side of things that eased my decision and going there without visiting."

Herring said that USF fans will enjoy seeing his game in-person when he gets to Tampa.

"I have a lot of speed as a track guy and I like to use it in my game, which is evident on film. I am very relaxed on the field and don't get flustered, I never get too high or too low," he said. "I'm always looking to make a big play, I am a competitor and I like to go after it."

Herring also said he is eligible to enroll early, but he wants to run his senior season of track in the spring so he plans to stay in high school until the end of the 2020-21 year.