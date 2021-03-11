Two-sport Sickles (Fla.) standout Javohn Thomas committed to South Florida on Thursday night and tagged both the football program and basketball program, but he would play football on scholarship at USF.

As a junior, he racked up 37 catches for 540 yards and three touchdowns in seven games in 2020. He measures in between six-foot-two and six-foot-three and 190-pounds fitting the mold of what the Bulls are looking for on the outside.

On the hardwood, he averaged 18.6 points per game this season in 25 games with 10.9 rebounds per game and 4.2 assists per game.

Jeff Scott and his staff targeted Thomas in December with his first scholarship offer. That paid off on Thursday when Thomas committed.