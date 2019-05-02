Bulls Hoops Mailbag: 1st Edition
ChiTownBull1 asks: What kind of report from the NBA do you expect Q to get?I'm sure that USF is helping to get some workouts with NBA teams for Laquincy Rideau so that he can get feedback. I expect...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news