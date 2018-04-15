Motlow State Community College forward Rashawn Fredericks is entering the home stretch of his recruitment.

Fredericks, who was named a NJCAA Division I First-Team All-American this week, has taken official visits to South Florida and Cincinnati. He will take one more visit, consult with his family and announce his NCAA destination.

