In the last few years several former South Florida players have found success in the NFL. Here is a list of all the Bulls who signed in the first 24 hours of free agency for 2018 rookies and both 2018 NFL draft picks.

Draft Picks:

3rd round pick 90- Deadrin Senat- Atlanta Falcons

5th round pick 174- Marquez Valdes-Scantling- Green Bay Packers

Street Free Agent Deals:

Quinton Flowers- Bengals

Mike Love- Bills

Deatrick Nichols- Cardinals

Rookie Camp Invites:

Bruce Hector- Eagles rookie mini-camp

Jonathan Hernandez- Saints rookie mini-camp

D’Ernest Johnson- Saints rookie mini-camp