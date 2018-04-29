In the last few years several former South Florida players have found success in the NFL. Here is a list of all the Bulls who signed in the first 24 hours of free agency for 2018 rookies and both 2018 NFL draft picks.
Draft Picks:
3rd round pick 90- Deadrin Senat- Atlanta Falcons
5th round pick 174- Marquez Valdes-Scantling- Green Bay Packers
Street Free Agent Deals:
Quinton Flowers- Bengals
Mike Love- Bills
Deatrick Nichols- Cardinals
Rookie Camp Invites:
Bruce Hector- Eagles rookie mini-camp
Jonathan Hernandez- Saints rookie mini-camp
D’Ernest Johnson- Saints rookie mini-camp