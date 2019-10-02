News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-02 12:44:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Bulls four-star linemen still proud to be committed

Kelly Quinlan • RunningtheBulls
Publisher

South Florida’s top commit for the 2020 recruiting class is still firmly on board despite the rough start on the field for the Bulls in the 2019 season. Four-star offensive tackle Miller Merriweather-Lewis has been a regular at games this season and he says he remains focused on his future in Tampa.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}