Alex Golesh and his staff were busy leading up to National Signing Day trying to put together a hybrid class after taking over the USF program in December. On Wednesday they flipped Cairo (Ga.) wide receiver Tyree Kelly earning his signature on National Signing Day 2.0.

As a senior Kelly racked up 34 catches for 624 yards and nine touchdowns for the Syrupmakers. He also had a pair of interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.