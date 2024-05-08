South Florida added an interesting piece for the 2024 roster with the commitment of former Bowling Green running back and return man Ta'ron Keith. Keith has been a top return man in the MAC and he logged 1,000 all-purpose yards last season for the Falcons mostly on the ground and in the passing game. Keith rushed for 390 yards and four touchdowns with a 5.9 yards per carry average and caught 44 passes for 457 yards and three touchdowns in the air. In 2021 and 2022 he was one of the top kick returns in the MAC as well.