Cincinnati, OH --

The University of South Florida Bulls lose a competitive matchup with the University of Cincinnati Bearcats, 35-23. The first half featured five lead changes, the final one giving the Bulls a 16-14 lead at the halftime break.

The USF players, many of whom wore no shirts during warm-ups, came out ready to play early in the game. The defense forced a three and out on the Bearcat’s first drive and USF wide receiver, Ryshene Bronson, took a pass from Chris Oladokun 72 yards for a touchdown on just their second play from scrimmage. This was Oladokun’s first start and the Bronson touchdown his first collegiate touchdown. Cincinnati’s Tyrell Gilbert was called offside during the point after attempt. On the second attempt, Coby Weiss’ kick was blocked, giving USF a 6-0 lead.

Penalties, of which the Bulls received 8 for 80 yards, soon became a problem. The defense held strong on the following Cincinnati drive, forcing them into the second punt without converting a first down. The Bearcats did a good job with the punt, downing it on the one yard line.

This field position would be critical as it would be a major factor working against USF on this possession. After three tries, the USF offense could not get past their own one yard line. Punting from the end zone, Trent Schneider got the ball out to the USF 40 yard line, where Aulden Knight fielded the kick and returned it 21 yards to the USF 19 yard line. On the return, USF’s Kirk Livingstone was called for a facemask penalty, setting Cincinnati up with first and ten on the USF nine.

Three plays later, Cincinnati quarterback, Desmond Ridder, completed a pass to Kahil Lewis for an eight yard touchdown reception. The Bearcats made their extra point, giving them 7-6 lead with just under nine minutes in the game.

On the subsequent kickoff, Bentlee Sanders returned the ball to the Cincinnati 33 from the USF five yard line. The USF offense would get first down, but was unable to get past the Bearcats’ 19 yard line, where Weiss kicked a 37 yard field goal to return the lead to the Bulls, 9-7.

At the end of the first quarter, Cincinnati started a drive from their own 40 yard line, due to USF punting from deep in their own territory. As they had earlier, the Bearcats capitalized on their favorable field position. A 16 yard pass to Lewis and a 12 yard catch by Rashad Medaris helped get the Bearcats to the USF 19. Three plays later, Cincinnati running back, Michael Warren, caught a 13 yard touchdown pass to put the Bearcats up, 14-9.

On the next possession, it was two huge receptions by USF tight end, Mitchell Wilcox, which returned the lead to the Bulls. Brett Kean, who had come in to relieve Oladokun at quarterback, moved the offense down to the USF 34. Facing a third and one, Kean connected with Wilcox for an 18 yard gain to the Cincinnati 42. Two plays later, it’s Wilcox diving for a 38 yard touchdown grab, putting the Bulls up, 16-14, the halftime score.

Things seemed to fall apart for USF in the third quarter. With Oladokun back running the offense, they were unable to do much on their first possession, which ended in a punt to the Cincinnati 22 yard line.

The Bearcats seized the opportunity to retake the lead on the next possession. They began at their own 22 yard line, but quickly got up their 43 yard line. Facing a third and one, Ridder gives the handoff to Warren, to takes it 57 yards for a touchdown. With 10:34 left in the third quarter, the Bearcats led, 21-16.

The situation did not improve for USF on their next drive. DeAngelo Antoine fielded the kickoff at the USF nine yard line and returned it out to the 16. First down was a run by Johnny Ford for a one yard gain. On second down, Oladokun attempts to run with the ball, but it is sacked for a 14 yard loss. This setup third and 23 on the USF three yard line. The Bulls opt to hand off to Ford, who ran it 22 yards up field, but tackled a yard short. When the punt unit took the field, they were penalized for delay of game. Then, on the return, Chris Barr was called for kick return interference for making contact with the returner, who had signaled fair catch. After all of that, the Bearcats received the benefit of another short field, starting their possession on the USF 37 yard line.

On first down, Ridder attempts a pass to Lewis, but Mike Hampton was called for interference. Without any real contribution from the Bearcats’ offense they would start all over on the USF 22. Three plays later, Warren ran the ball for a 14 yard pickup, a yard shy of the goal. On next play, Warren would get into the end zone on a one yard touchdown run. For the first time in the game, Cincinnati had a two score advantage over USF, 28-16.

The next offensive possession for the Bulls was penalty-free, and the result was positive for the team. They started the drive on their own 27 yard line, but were able to get up to their 41 yard line. With third and 15 on their 41, Oladokun connected with Randall St. Felix for a 24 yard pickup. It was Tyre McCants, however, who would find the end zone, a 25 yard catch from Oladokun to close the score gap to 28-23.

The next time Cincinnati got the ball, they scored again. On the first snap of the possession, Ridder passed to Medaris for a 43 yard pickup down to the USF 34. Two plays later, it was Medaris again, this time for a 31 yard catch to the USF one yard line. Warren finished the drive with a one yard touchdown run, putting the Bearcats up 35-23. Neither team would score in the final period of play.

Cincinnati would finish with twice as many first downs as the Bulls (24-12) and more than 100 yards more of offense (432-313). They more than doubled the USF rushing total (238-81), which allowed them to control the game clock (37:06-22:54). Possibly the most glaring team statistic that clearly hampered USF was the disadvantage in penalties, especially at critical times. They were penalized eight times for 80 yards compared to just five penalties for 22 yards for the Bearcats.

Warren finished with a productive game, gaining 151 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries. Ridder carried the ball for 89 yards and passed for 194 more, with two touchdowns. Medaris had 92 yards receiving in the game.

Oladokun, who started for injured quarterback, Blake Barnett, took the majority of the snaps. He finished with 165 yards passing, with a completion rate of just 45%. He also had a pair of passing touchdowns. Kean, who played the entire second quarter, completed just four passes for a completion rate of 40%. Those four completions netted 67 yards and a touchdown.

In his first game back from injury, Wilcox finished with a team-leading 90 receiving yards and one touchdown. In doing so, he set two USF records for tight ends. He took the record from Sean Price for most receiving yards by a tight end (898+) and the most receptions in a season by a tight end (35+).

After the game, head football coach, Charlie Strong addressed the media.

“We got to get better,” he said. “Tonight was one of those halves, you know, you’ve got to play a 60 minute game.”

When asked about when they knew Barnett wouldn’t play, he replied, “Breakfast.”

He was also asked about Kean, and why he didn’t get more reps. “Well, it was just what they was trying to do to us,” said Strong. “We thought maybe with the pressure they was bringing, that we could outrun them, if Chris would work the ball with his legs.”

The Bearcats improve to 9-1 on the season and will visit UCF on 11/17 for the AAC’s first College Gameday feature. Kickoff for that matchup is 8:00 PM, EST, and will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

The Bulls lose three straight and sit at 7-3 (3-3), with tough matchups against Temple and UCF on the schedule. They will host Temple on 11/17 for a noon kickoff. That game will be televised on ESPNNews.