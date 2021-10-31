Bulls add West Orange DB to 2022 class
South Florida picked up a commitment on Halloween from West Orange HS (Fla.) defensive back Tony Newsome. Newsome had several other FBS offers but he picked the Bulls over several other programs. "...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news