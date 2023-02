South Florida coach Alex Golesh added his second 2024 commitment since taking over the program in Rockledge wideout Axzavian Alexander. Alexander was offered over a year ago by the previous staff and he made the decision to commit on Monday night.

Several P5 programs offered scholarships to Alexander in the last few weeks including Indiana and Pittsburgh.

He is the second commitment for the 2024 class since Golesh took over in December and the third overall for the program.