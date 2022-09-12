South Florida future offensive lineman Brayden Ramey won't have far to go for college after committing to the Bulls on Monday morning. The Trinity Catholic standout was looking at multiple programs, but he made the call and committed to USF after visiting over the weekend for the Howard game. It was far from his first time with the Bulls staff after camping the last two years and taking unofficial visits.

"I just really love the coaching staff and the new facilities will be a great bonus. Plus I won’t be too far from my family and girlfriend so that secured the deal," Ramey told Bulls Insider. "My family is super excited and they love coach (Allen Mogridge)."

Ramey is ready for his future in Tamp playing for head coach Jeff Scott and working with coach Mogridge.

"It feels great (to be committed to USF)," he said. "I'm just super excited to grow over at USF with one of the best OL coaches."

Ramey spoke about his interest in the Bulls after his camp experience during the summer.