Bulls add JUCO OL Zack Mendoza for 2022 class

South Florida football coaches have been looking for offensive line pieces to add to the 2022 and 2023 classes and added a commitment from JUCO lineman Zack Mendoza on Tuesday night. Mendoza played at Snow College in Utah last year and has three years play three seasons remaining on his eligibility.

Mendoza hails from Farmington, Utah a northern suburb of Salt Lake City, and played his high school ball at Roy HS and Davis HS just north of the Greater Salt Lake City area.

The Bulls added three offensive linemen via the transfer portal during the last recruiting cycle but no high school targets. Mendoza was a 2019 recruit who also had some FCS offers out of high school. He picked USF over multiple FCS programs and FIU.