{{ timeAgo('2019-11-02 22:18:27 -0500') }} football

Bulls add JUCO DL to '20 class

Kelly Quinlan • RunningtheBulls
Publisher

New South Florida defensive line coach Paul Spicer spent some time out in California recruiting and he picked up a commitment from East Los Angeles College JUCO DL Sione Tuitupou late Friday night....

