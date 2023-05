South Florida coach Alex Golesh and his staff dipped into the JUCO pool on Friday to land cornerback Jameel Sanders from Lackawanna CC in Scranton, Pa. Sanders played his high school ball at Emmaus HS in Pennsylvania and he will have three years of eligibility remaining as a Bull.

He had nine tackles in seven games in a 10-game season last year at Lackawanna College. Sanders committed following a weekend official visit to Tampa.