South Florida needed some help at running back after losing Brian Battie and Jaren Mangham to the transfer portal. New head coach Alex Golesh picked up a quality replacement in Nay'Quan Wright from Florida on Monday. Wright gives the Bulls a veteran back with solid hands out of the backfield and decent career rushing numbers including 190 yards on 47 rushing attempts with two touchdowns this past season.

Wright started the first four games of the season for the Gators including a start against the Bulls in week three. As a rotation back in 2021 he ran for 326 yards on 76 carries and caught 14 passes for 178 yards with two total touchdowns.

Wright has two years of eligibility remaining.