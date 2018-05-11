South Florida men’s basketball program added Larry Dixon as assistant coach this week. Dixon fills the position on Brian Gregory’s staff that opened when Chad Dollar accepted a position as an assistant coach at Georgia.

Multiple sources confirmed the hire to Running the Bulls, but the school has not officially announced the hiring at this time.

Dixon comes to USF after five seasons at Georgia Southern where he helped the Eagles achieve their first postseason appearance since 2006 when they played in the 2017 College Basketball Invitational.

Dixon, a native of Salisbury, N.C., has spent the majority of his coaching career in North Carolina. During his time as an assistant with the Winthrop Eagles, Dixon was named the Top Assistant Coach in the Big South by Fox Sports.



