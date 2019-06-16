News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-16 20:16:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Bulls add DeLand duo as part of their big recruiting weekend

Pfsqn0pe0cubly3xpdjt
Keith and Knox camped with USF basketball and visit the football facilities over the weekend
Kelly Quinlan • RunningtheBulls
Publisher

South Florida went from five commitments to 11 over Father's Day weekend capped with the commitments of defensive back Ben Knox and athlete Taron Keith from DeLand HS on Sunday. Knox can play corne...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}