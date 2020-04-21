The 2020 Bulls football schedule, which features eight bowl teams and five programs that won 10 or more games in 2019, was ranked No. 2 nationally in strength of schedule Tuesday by noted college football analyst Phil Steele on ESPN.com.

USF, slated to open the season at preseason top 15 pick Texas on Sept. 5, was ranked behind only South Carolina, which faces four preseason top 10 teams and features opponents that combined to go 102-54 (65.4%) last season. Bulls’ opponents went 97-57 (63.0%) in 2019 with five finishing the season ranked in the AP Top 25. USF will face two of those final 2019 ranked opponents at home (No. 20 Navy & No. 24 UCF) and three on the road (No. 17 Memphis, No. 21 Cincinnati and No. 25 Texas) in a schedule that features three of the first five games on the road and six road games overall, including a conference opener on the road at defending AAC East champion Cincinnati.

“We – our players, our staff and everyone associated with our program – are very excited for the challenge of the 2020 season and the opportunity to practice and play college football again,” first-year Bulls’ head coach Jeff Scott said. “I love that our schedule strength is that high. Best is the standard, and, as we continue to build a championship program, we will continue to challenge ourselves with the best competition.”

The schedule also features two Friday contests, both at home, and will once again boast a tough November conference stretch with road trips to defending conference champion Memphis as well as Houston and home contests vs. Navy and UCF, three of the four posted 10 or more wins in 2019. The Bulls first Friday primetime clash will be at Raymond James Stadium on Fri., Oct. 23 vs. Tulsa followed by the return of the War on I-4 vs. UCF on Fri., Nov. 27, both will air on an ESPN Network.