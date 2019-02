TAMPA, Fla. -- South Florida (18-9, 7-7 AAC) head coach Brian Gregory met with the media ahead of the Bulls rematch against UCF. The Knights (20-6, 10-4 AAC) defeated the Bulls 78-65 12-days ago in Orlando.

Coach Gregory answered questions about UCF, point guard Laquincy Rideau's status -- Rideau has been playing with soreness in his legs -- the Houston game and more.

Watch his full media availability in the video player below