TAMPA, Fla. – After a dominating win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff and a loss to Boston College, USF looks to regain momentum when it hosts IUPUI Wednesday night in the Yuengling Center. The game is part of the Cayman Island Classic.

Head Coach Brian Gregory met with the media ahead of Wednesday’s game and tallked about the early signing period and possibly signing two players, Zack Dawson getting more comfortable in his role with the team, gave an update on Alexis Yetna's surgery, previewed IUPUI and more.





You may watch his full press conference in the media player below.