RunningtheBulls - BI TV: KJ Sails Fall Camp

TAMPA --

USF defensive back, KJ Sails, met with the press on Tuesday. Sails talked about his eagerness to play football this fall. He stated that his team is united in this desire, despite concerns raised by athletes elsewhere. One of those "elsewheres", an hour down the interstate from Tampa, made national news for their players' desire to receive "hazard pay" for playing during the pandemic. Sails' addressed the player movement in a way that he believes is representative of his entire team.

