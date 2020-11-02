The University of South Florida Bulls football team is ready to get back to action. The Bulls are coming off an open date week which offered the team a much needed opportunity to regroup. Head coach, Jeff Scott, talked about the upcoming game with Memphis and several players that he has seen good things from, this season.

Summary of Coach Scott's press conference comments:

On did he welcome the off week…

Yeah, you know, there's never anything that you look forward to as a coach. You know, these are the difficult decisions difficult times. But I think, from maybe where we are to where we need to go from a team standpoint, understanding the new standards, the new way of doing things within our program under our new leadership, these are part of the stages that you have to go through. And even though we're not very pleased at all, with our record, and, and our execution up to this point, it has allowed us to kind of get to the very bottom of the adversity and kind of find out how our guys are going to respond. But really, after, I would say, from Wednesday on our guys have really put their mind in the right spot and been focused on, you know, having the best finish that we can have these last four games and, and putting all our focus into play in a really good game this Saturday at Memphis.



On freshman WR Omarion Dollison’s progression… Yeah, I've been really pleased with OD. You know, I think that that's been one bright spot, I would say through the first half of the season is seeing some of the freshmen really step forward and shine. And, you know, I think OD is probably had as good of a start to the season as any of our receivers in that room. And he plays fast. He's a physical player. He knows how to get open, he knows how to separate and then he's tough to tackle once he gets the ball in his hands. So really pleased with him, but you know, I think there's other guys as well.



I think you look at a guy like Chris Townson on defense. I know he's been battling a hamstring. Hopefully he'll be back to full speed. But he's a guy that's really shown up and done some really good things. Mike Harris is another guy on defense. Tramel Logan, is another guy that has shown bright spots. A guy that hasn’t got as much opportunity yet. But I believe he will here in the second half of the season is Brian Battie running back. He has a lot of talent. He's really been learning what to do, understanding his protections and those type of things but he's got great vision. And a really good runner. I'd say Sincere Brown is the guy at wide receiver that continues to make plays on the scout team. We've moved him up to the varsity to kind of maybe see him get some opportunities....even a guy like Trey Marsh, when he gets back, I'd like to see him back down here and get some more game reps to really kind of build for the future for those guys.



On Cade Fortin…



Yeah, he's working his way back. You know, as of right now, I don't think that he would be ready to play this weekend. He hasn't been able to throw or do anything. But he's, he's working. He'll continue to, to rehab. And we're hopeful that he'll be back at some point in the season, but does not look like he'll be back this weekend.



On Memphis having a sour taste in its mouth after a loss…

Yeah, I mean, I think, you know, I think Memphis has had a lot of success this year. Obviously, they didn't play to their standard. I think they probably tell you that. They’ve got really good coaches, really good players. And now they have a lot of pride. And I fully expect that we'll see the best version of them. And you know, seeing what they've done earlier in the year. They're very capable to be one of the top teams in our league. So I think for where we are right now, it's not really worried about, you know, the opponent or what they've done the week before. It's really worried about improving our execution, how we're doing the things that we're doing. And that’s kind of where we are right now as a team.