After having the FAU game postponed due to COVID-19 precautions, the Bulls are looking forward to getting on the field against Cincinnati. USF head coach, Jeff Scott, talked to the media on Tuesday. He praised Cincinnati head coach, Luke Fickle, and talked about the challenges of their offensive line size and the the quality of the Bearcats defense.

