RunningtheBulls - Best impressed with the new-look Bulls

Best impressed with the new-look Bulls
Offensive linemen are a priority for South Florida's 2021 recruiting class and one target who has quickly become enamored with the Bulls program is Trinity Prep's Cole Best from Winter Park (Fla.). He landed his South Florida offer about three weeks ago and he has spent time learning about Jeff Scott's new program and everything the Bulls have to offer.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news