RunningtheBulls - Best impressed with the new-look Bulls

{{ timeAgo('2020-07-07 01:16:44 -0500') }}

Best impressed with the new-look Bulls

Kelly Quinlan
Publisher

Offensive linemen are a priority for South Florida's 2021 recruiting class and one target who has quickly become enamored with the Bulls program is Trinity Prep's Cole Best from Winter Park (Fla.). He landed his South Florida offer about three weeks ago and he has spent time learning about Jeff Scott's new program and everything the Bulls have to offer.

