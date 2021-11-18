Behind Enemy Lines: Tulane Week

This week’s matchup between the University of South Florida Bulls and the Tulane University Green Wave will help to determine last place in the conference, a position that neither team had expected to be in before the season began. While the Bulls have shown some sparks this season, their reality is 2-8 (1-5). Tulane’s season has arguably been worse, with their 1-9 (0-6) record, their only win this season has been over Morgan State. Still, the Bulls are nearly six point underdogs in this bout, which takes place on Tulane’s home field. Bulls Insider went Behind Enemy Lines with The Wave Report’s Guerry Smith to learn more about the Green Wave.

BI: Following three straight bowl game seasons, the Green Wave have just one win this season. What has happened to Tulane?

GS: No one saw this collapse coming, particularly after Tulane nearly won at Oklahoma in its opening game. In fact, coach Willie Fritz said it was the deepest, most talented team of his tenure during preseason practice. The descent is a combination of a really tough non-conference schedule, a defense that underachieved significantly until recent weeks and an offense that regressed rather than improved. Tulane had new coordinators on defense with Chris Hampton, who never had been in that role before this season, and offense, where former Notre Dame OC Chip Long replaced best friend Will Hall, who left to become coach of Southern Miss after producing the second- and third-highest scoring teams in school history the past two years. The learning curve for Hampton was large, and the defense appeared to lose confidence after Ole Miss shredded it for nine touchdowns in its first 11 possessions of week 3. By the time the Green Wave faced Cincinnati three weeks ago, it was ranked among the bottom five in the country in yards and points allowed, an unthinkable position when the season started. Long's offense never coalesced after second-year quarterback Michael Pratt hurt his throwing shoulder on his final play against Ole Miss. For the first time in the Fritz era, Tulane struggled to run successfully behind a veteran offensive line that had gone through three coaches in a few months, ending up with a former Notre Dame graduate assistant as boss after Fritz's original hire bolted for Iowa one week into spring drill. An ailing Pratt and a weak group of wide receivers could not carry the offense, and Tulane has not been able to win even with defense improving dramatically in the past three games.

BI: Looking at Tulane’s schedule, one is easily reminded of USF’s season. While they’ve played close games against Oklahoma (5 point loss), UCF (4 point loss), and Tulsa (7 point loss), they have just one win on the season and zero wins against FBS foes. Like USF, they appear to be close to turning a corner, but are missing something. What are Tulane’s missing pieces and are they as close to being competitive as it appears?

GS: It's hard to say. Fritz is a good coach, but he will have a lot of decisions to make about his staff at the end of the year. Tulane lost its first four conference games by double digits, could not stop anything in defeats at East Carolina and SMU and was on pace for the lowest yardage total of the Fritz era against Tulsa last week with less than four minutes left, before moving 95 yards for a touchdown out of nowhere, getting a tying field goal and coming within a missed 26-yard kick of a miraculous comeback win. Then again, the nearly month-long evacuation to Birmingham due to Hurricane Ida that lasted from the latter part of preseason through the Ole Miss game and forced the Wave to move its long anticipated home date with Oklahoma to Norman may have taken a lot out of this team. The schedule is much more manageable next season, so maybe Tulane will bounce back quickly, particularly if Pratt, who had a promising freshman season, can stay healthy. I'm conflicted. Tulane has played some really bad football this season and was coming off back-to-back 3-5 AAC finishes despite going to bowls in 2019 and 2020. Something is rotten, and Fritz needs to figure out what it is.

BI: Given where the program is at this time, what does a win over USF, an equally struggling program, mean for the team? Are fans still engaged? Are the players “bought-in” to the team, regardless of win-loss record?

GS: The fans are enraged rather than engaged, but the players still buy in totally. Tulane's issues are performance related rather than attitude related, with very little dissension and hellacious defensive efforts the past two weeks despite already being guaranteed of a losing record. After leading UCF 10-7 in the fourth quarter and losing 14-10 and holding Tulsa to 3 points from the second through the fourth quarter in last Saturday's 20-13 overtime loss, the Wave is desperate for a win. Fritz is as even-keeled a coach as I have ever dealt with, but the mixture of anger and frustration on his face as he held his hands against his hips while players walked off the field at the end of the UCF game said it all, and the loss to Tulsa was even more heartbreaking. All Tulane needed was for its sixth-year kicker to make a 26-yard straightaway field goal in the final five seconds, but he pushed it a couple of feet wide. If Tulane loses to South Florida, it will be the result of poor play rather than a lack of motivation.

BI: Tulane’s defense has some guys who are making plays. Macon Clark is tied for 20th in the nation in interceptions (3) and Darius Hodges is in the top 13 in tackles for loss (13.5). Who else can USF fans expect to hear making an impact in Saturday’s game?

GS: Hodges may not play this week after getting banged up against Tulsa, but Tulane's defense definitely has turned the corner in the last three weeks after giving up more than 40 points and 500 yards per game to that point. Cincinnati, UCF and Tulsa averaged 337 yards, and the latter two produced a total of 27 points in regulation. You mentioned Clark, and Fritz singled him out for making nine tackles and missing zero against Tulsa. The other guys to watch are linebackers Nick Anderson and Dorian Williams and freshman nickelback, Jadon Canady. Anderson, the Wave's spiritual leader, tried to play through a high ankle sprain against Ole Miss and was ineffective before sitting out the next three games. Without him, the defense was rudderless, and the difference has been tremendous since he returned to health. He is a sure tackler and is always positive, rubbing off on the guys around him. Williams is a pure playmaker from sideline to sideline. Their energy has led to a ton of tackles for loss in the past three weeks, something that was absent earlier in the year. Canady, who started from game 1 and had an interception on Oklahoma's first series, has become a solid cover guy for vulnerable secondary. HIs picture-perfect leaping interception near the goal line against Tulsa was a play Tulane simply did not make for most of the year.

BI: USF has the unfortunate experience of being one of the only athletics’ programs to go from an automatic bid conference to a non-qualifier and then have that conference be further degraded by more losses. While Tulane’s story is different, they were once members of the SEC and left on their own and now find themselves in the same declining in stature conference as the Bulls. What is the mood of the fan base, alumni, players, and staff about the current conference realignment moves and the future of the American Athletic Conference? Do those stakeholders see Tulane as being left behind, or do they see this as a good home? Is there any thought that Tulane might be the beneficiary of a conference promotion in the future?

GS: Nothing good will come from the loss of UCF, Houston and Cincinnati and the addition of the five non-entities that will arrive in the near future, but there has not been much focus on realignment from the coaches and players. They are just worried about trying to win games this year, and they will worry about long-term repercussions down the road. But among fans, there definitely is the sense that Tulane is as far away from where it needs to be as it has been since Fritz took over in 2016, quickly stabilizing what had been an abysmal program. The upward momentum came to a crashing halt this year, and finding a way out of a weakened conference appears like a long shot in the foreseeable future. "Depressed" would be the word I would use to describe the fan base.