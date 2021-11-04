Behind Enemy Lines: Houston Week

The 2-6 (1-3) University of South Florida Bulls host the 7-1 (5-0) University of Houston Cougars in Tampa on Saturday. Houston started the season with a disappointing loss to Texas Tech, but has been undefeated since, including a 44-37 win over then #16 SMU last week. The Cougars have had two common opponents with the Bulls, Tulsa and ECU, both of whom they have beaten. The win over SMU propelled Houston to #19 in the Coaches’ poll and #20 in the AP poll. The last time Houston was ranked was when they upset #21 USF back in 2018. Bulls Insider went behind Enemy Lines with the Cougars Den’s Baileigh Shefflield to learn more about where the Cougars are, right now, and what to expect on Saturday.

BI: Houston had a tough start to the season with the loss to Texas Tech, but has pretty much been on a roll since then. Since then, Texas Tech has lost to Texas (4-4), TCU (3-5), and Kansas State (5-3). The teams that the Cougars have beaten have a combined record of 20-28. How good is Houston? Are they a legitimate top 25 team or have they benefited from a soft schedule?

BS: Houston is a legit team and they can easily be in the top 25 if they play fully disciplined, which is a problem the Cougars have sometime. It seems like the team’s loss against Texas Tech changed the team mentally and they could’ve won that game. But, once again, it comes back to discipline, which is something head coach, Dana Holgorsen has been working on with the team. Houston has one of the best special teams in the country and defenses so they’re definitely legit.

BI: The Cougars have been invited, along with Cincinnati and UCF, to join the Big 12 conference. These three programs were founding members of the American Athletic Conference and represent a majority of that conference’s success since forming. In many ways, that new conference was earning a reputation of being a near peer of the autonomy conferences. What is the feeling on campus, with the team, and the fanbase about this move?

BS: The team is excited and the coaches are excited about the move but I think fans are even more excited. Fans have been wanting Houston to leave the group of 5 since their win in the Peach Bowl and after beating OU and Louisville. The campus has grown a lot in the last five years like the schools been preparing for this type of move. And Houston’s athletics has stepped their game up tremendously, everyone’s just ready.

BI: Houston comes into this game #4 in the nation in sacks, averaging nearly four sacks per game. Six Cougars have contributed to three or more sacks this season. What has contributed to the defensive success in their opponents’ backfields? Is this a matter of schemes or player mismatches? What defensive players do you think will have the biggest impact in this game?

BS: Defensive coach, Doug Belk, is where all the magic is coming from for the Cougars having success in their opponents’ backfields. Belk has been working the guys on the defense very hard, he just doesn’t let up, and you can see that in games because the defense doesn’t let up either. Defensive tackle, Logan Hall, is someone that might have the biggest impact in the game aside from a few others. In the game against Tulane, Hall had two sacks, making it a total of four for the season. Hall is 6’6″and 275 pounds making him an unstoppable player and the top in his position. I think everything is a matter of schemes, especially if you look at coach Belk’s coaching style.

BI: Coming into this game, the offense has passed the ball twice as much as running the ball. Quarterback, Clayton Tune, passed for over 400 yards in the win over SMU, but the team rushed for just 77 yards. Is this imbalance due to a lack of talent at running back or have they just taken what opposing defenses have given them?

BS: I would have to say the imbalance is a little bit of both lack of running back talent and taking what opposing defenses have given to them. They don’t have Texas transfer, Kyle Porter, at running back anymore, and we’re just now starting to see action from Mulbah Car. That’s definitely had an impact on the offense plus the lack of offensive tackles and linemen the Cougars lost to the NFL.

BI: The Cougars are 6-0 against the Bulls since the inception of the AAC. They are nearly two touchdown favorites over USF in this game. How do you see a Houston win looking? What would have to happen for a USF upset? Which do you see happening on Saturday?

BS: For USF to upset Houston they’d need to stop the pass first and key in on receivers, Nathaniel Dell and Jeremy Singleton. The defense would also need to be stopped and they’re definitely a force to be reckoned with. Houston is known to finish slow so USF would have to keep the ball rolling in the end. I think Houston is going to win because they’re a stronger team, but I don’t think it’ll be an easy win.







