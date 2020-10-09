BullsInsider - Behind Enemy Lines: ECU Week

This week's Homecoming game at USF features two teams without a single win over an FBS opponent through five games. Both ECU and the Bulls have struggled since last season. The Pirates' coaching staff is beginning their second season, while the Bulls has an all-new cast of coaches. With lots of unknowns, one thing is certain. One of these teams will have a win over an FBS program come Sunday morning. To fill in some of the other blanks, we went Behind Enemy Lines with Pirates Illustrated's Mark Lindsay.

ECU is 4-12 in their last 15 games, which happens to be the entirety of the Mike Houston era. What does the team and Pirates’ look to as proof that things are going in the right direction?

Lindsay: Houston said on Monday that there were encouraging signs last week in the Georgia State game where the team played well at times, but simple mistakes have put the team in a bind.

“I’m encouraged by spots. When you look at the periods where we have not played as well, it’s usually one of those where we’ve got a mistake and it’s somebody set something the wrong way or somebody did something the wrong way and it’s usually a younger player,” said Houston, “Those things are going to continue to improve. I thought we played fairly well in the second half defensively. We gave up one score there, with I think 20 seconds left on the clock, after not getting a first down deep in our own territory. That’s a pretty solid second half. Now the first half, we had some big plays that we gave up and the big plays resulted from mistakes so we’ve got to get those corrected.”

After their big loss to Notre Dame, the Bulls had to postpone their game against FAU. Has ECU been affected by the pandemic in a way that has significantly impacted their roster, and if so, how?

Lindsay: The Pirates had a significant number of players who were unavailable which resulted in the postponing the season opener against Marshall. That included those with positive Covid19 tests and players who were near players who tested positive who as a result were held out. ECU has seen that number reduce as the season progresses but it cost the team the entirety of spring practice and summer workouts.

The Pirates have started a lot of true freshman and first-time starters this season. Who has risen to the occasion to make an impact for the team?

Lindsay: Right guard Nishad Strother has proven to be a solid offensive lineman as a freshman this season. The Pirates have also has freshman Walt Stribling on the depth chart behind Strother at left tackle. Arkansas transfer running back Chase Hayden has shown signs of life along with 5-10, 228 pound freshman running back Rahjai Harris and fellow freshman Keaton Mitchell.

The Pirates also think a lot of Appalachian State transfer defensive end Chris Willis whose availability has been spotty thus far, but he is listed as the starter this Saturday.

ECU has two blowout losses on their record this season, but the offense was able to put up some points in both games. Who are the stars of the Pirates’ offense?

Lindsay: ECU’s offense centers largely around veteran quarterback Holton Ahlers who so far has thrown for 457 yards and three touchdowns, but has also thrown three interceptions. The wide receiver tandem of Blake Proehl and Tyler Sneed have been very dependable. UCLA wideout transfer Audi Omotosho along with All-Freshman AAC wide receiver C.J. Johnson add additional weaponry to the ECU passing game.

The Pirates are 0-2 this season, but they are facing a 1-2 USF team who has the second-worst scoring offense in the country. The Bulls are favored by less than a touchdown. Who leaves Raymond James Stadium with their first win over an FBS team this season, and by what score?

Lindsay: The Pirates still have to learn how to win and so far they have had a tough go of it. It would not take much success to get ECU going, but whenever they have experienced positives, they have turned the ball over at inopportune times. Jordan McCloud has been pretty solid at quarterback for USF along with Johnny Ford at running back who has also been potent as both a pass catcher and kickoff returner. DeVontres Dukes at wide receiver is ever dangerous for the Bulls. At 167 yards a game on the ground, USF has shown a propensity to run the football with decent success.

USF has won the last five games in the series, including a 45-20 victory last season in Greenville. The Bulls enter Saturday night’s game as a 4.5 point favorite. Those factors give the advantage to the home team, South Florida. While anything could happen, I give the edge to the Bulls. USF 28 ECU 23