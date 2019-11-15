The Bulls also started the season with a bad loss to a ranked opponent, but have struggled to turn the season around. They are still capable of getting bowl eligible and a win over Cincinnati would put them just one win away from salvaging the season. We go Behind Enemy Lines with Bearcat Report's Jason Stamm to consider their chances.

This week, USF football hosts the Cincinnati Bearcats for a Saturday night prime time game. The Bearcats are riding high on their 8-1 (5-0) record, with their only blemish of the season an embarassing 42-0 loss to now #2 Ohio State in their second game of the season.

1. Aside from an ugly loss to Ohio State early in the season, the Bearcats have been having a great season with a 5-0 conference record. As of now, Cincinnati is ranked 17th and projected to get the into a New Year's Day bowl game. The Bulls are struggling, to say the least, with a losing overall record of 4-5 and a losing conference record of 2-3. How confidence are Cincinnati players and fans coming into this game?

Cincinnati is extremely confident. And I think the game that's done it the most is the win at East Carolina. That was a game the Bearcats had no business winning. They played probably one of their worst games of the season, minus Ohio State. And somehow, they found a way to win. They got a big defensive stop, a pick six and just enough to get out of there with a win. But that also was a reminder that you can't overlook anyone, not ECU, not USF, no one. That's why you play the game on the field.

2. If the underdog Bulls find a way to win the game, how will that impact the Bearcats' season and the conference, overall?

That would be a massive hit to both. The New Years Six bowl would be off the table, though the Bearcats could still get to the AAC championship game and ultimately win the conference title. But as good as this season has been, that would be a massive hit. And again, UC can't afford to overlook anyone. Anyone can beat any other team on a given day.

3. What player(s) do you think have been key to Cincinnati's 8-1 start?

On defense, I'll give you a couple. One is Ahmad Gardner. Dude has had arguably the two biggest plays of the year, a pick six to seal UC's win over UCF and a pick six against ECU that gave the Bearcats the late lead. And Ja'Von Hicks has had four interceptions, a couple of which were also huge. On offense, Michael Warren is still what makes the offense go. He's had a couple of off games, one being Tulsa when Gerrid Doaks had three touchdowns, but he's still the focal point. And Josiah Deguara always draws a crowd too, as the favorite target of Desmond Ridder. Leads the team with 28 catches.

4. Are there any position matchups with the Bulls that might be considered mis-matches that the Bearcats will try to exploit?

The offensive line has played so much better of late. Earlier this season, I would have said that was a weak spot, but it's since become a strength, especially now that Lorenz Metz looks so much more comfortable at tackle. That said, Cincinnati will try to establish the ground game above all else. If that gets going, it opens everything else up. So look for Warren to try to get rumbling and get some momentum early on. They'll mix Doaks in some, too, and if he gets hot, he could get more carries, like we saw against Tulsa. But that's how the Bearcats will try to exploit the USF defense.

5. Cincinnati seems to be stronger on defense than on offense, at least on paper. What one thing do you think the team, overall, excels at?

The secondary is by far the strength of the defense. I mentioned Hicks and Gardner, but safety Darrick Forrest leads the team in tackles, with 73, and Coby Bryant is a great lockdown cornerback, with 41 tackles and an interception. Last year, it was the play up front, and I thought that would leave a huge hole. The guys on the defensive line have played well, which has put added pressure on opposing quarterbacks and helped the secondary play that much more effectively.