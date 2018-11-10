Cincinnati, OH --

The University of South Florida Bulls fall the University of Cincinnati Bearcats, 35-23. It was a competitive game in the first half, with five lead changes. The Bulls took a 16-14 lead into halftime. In the third quarter, things came unraveled for the USF defense, allowing 21 points to be scored in the period. That created a deficit they would not overcome in the game.



IT WAS OVER WHEN

Trailing by three points on their second possession of the third quarter and facing a third and one on the Cincinnati 43 yard line, Bearcat running back, Michael Warren, took a handoff 57 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

The following USF possession ended on a three-and-out, forcing a punt. The punt was fielded at the Cincinnati 48 yard line. However, a USF player ran into the punt returner, who had signaled for a fair catch, earning the Bulls an interference penalty. This set the Bearcats up on the USF 37 yard line. On first down, a pass interference call against the Bulls gave Cincinnati first down on the USF 22. From there, it took just five plays to extend the Cincinnati lead to 28-16.

THE STAR OF THE GAME

Warren finished with 151 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He accounted for all three third quarter touchdowns for the Bearcats.

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

The Bulls rushed the ball for just 81 yards. That’s not only a season low, it’s the lowest USF rushing total since playing Navy in 2015, when they ran for just 62 yards. In contrast, Cincinnati ran for 238 yards. The difference allowed the Bearcats to build an advantage in time of possession, 37:06 to 22:54.

WHAT A PLAY

Even though the Bulls lost, the best play of the game was probably their first touchdown, a 72 yard reception by Ryshene Bronson. It was just the second play of the game for USF quarterback, Chris Oladokun, who got the start due to an injury to Blake Barnett.

THE BOTTOM LINE

USF has now dropped three games in a row, after starting 7-0. They were certainly in this one against Cincinnati. They will take their 7-3 (3-3) record to a visit a scrappy Temple team, who despite a 6-4 overall record, are 5-1 in conference play. Their only conference loss came against #12 UCF. Game times and television coverage have yet to be announced.