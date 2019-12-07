Anderson explains how USF won him over
When a college basketball player decides to transfer to another school during the season they have to make a decision quickly. More often than not a pre-existing relationship between a player and a coaching staff will give that school an upper hand in a transfer recruitment.
That scenario played out between Iowa State transfer forward Luke Anderson and USF. Anderson entered the transfer portal on November 4 and on December 4 he told Brian Gregory that he wanted to run with the Bulls.
“I mean, the decision wasn't tough at all,” Anderson said. “Honestly, I felt like I just knew Coach Gregory and Coach (Scott) Wagers well enough, and a couple of their other coaches, to know that it was the right fit. They had recruited me for their whole time being at USF. I just feel like our connection has been there. When I entered the portal it (the connection with USF) got rekindled and everything just seemed like it was the right fit. It is 45 minutes away from my house it just seemed like the right place for me.”
Bulls’ assistant coach Chad Dollar was the original point man for Anderson. Dollar left after the 2017-18 season and coach Wagers began recruiting Anderson.
“Chad Dollar used to be at all my games,” Anderson said. “Then when he left and went to Georgia he recruited me there hard in high school. They were actually in my top three. Coach Wagers is from Tampa and he knows a lot of people in the area. He was the best recruiter for me is, what Coach Gregory thought. I’ve got a good relationship with him. I remember in Vegas during my junior year, I was out there playing in a travel event. I remember being on the phone with coach Wagers for an hour and 15 minutes. It was a long convo and I remember it to this day. I just felt like I actually get along with him and just, you know, we ride together. I just knew that if he was telling me that I was gonna be doing something there (at USF) I can believe him.”
A Rivals three-star prospect in high school, Anderson averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds per game during his senior season at Lakeland High School and earned Class 8A first team honors from the Florida Association of Basketball Coaches and Source Hoops. He is a hard playing, skilled forward with range on his jump shot and plays with a high basketball IQ.
What as the Bulls coaching staff’s message to him on how they would utilize him?
“I mean, right now it is getting in and working and trying to get better,” said Anderson. Then we'll see what I can do and where I can go. I feel like I can help bring a little bit of shooting to the team and I can just try to get better at defense every day. I can be a reliable defender and just go from there.”
Shortly after Anderson arrived in Iowa he caught a cold that developed into a throat infection causing him to miss several weeks of workouts that are crucial to freshmen. He lost some strength and almost 30 pounds during his illness but he told RunningTheBulls.com that he has regained the weight and is tipping the scale at 218-pounds.
Since Anderson never played in an Iowa State game, it is expected that his eligibility at USF will begin with the start of the 2020-21 season. Once he enrolls at USF he will be allowed to practice with the team.
In the meantime, Anderson has three final exams to take then will be heading back to Lakeland. He has some USF paperwork to sign and expects to be on the Muma Basketball Center practice court with his new teammates when they return from Christmas break.