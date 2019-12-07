When a college basketball player decides to transfer to another school during the season they have to make a decision quickly. More often than not a pre-existing relationship between a player and a coaching staff will give that school an upper hand in a transfer recruitment. That scenario played out between Iowa State transfer forward Luke Anderson and USF. Anderson entered the transfer portal on November 4 and on December 4 he told Brian Gregory that he wanted to run with the Bulls.

Luke Anderson runs the floor in transition for Team Knight in an Adidas Gauntlet game in 2018 (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“I mean, the decision wasn't tough at all,” Anderson said. “Honestly, I felt like I just knew Coach Gregory and Coach (Scott) Wagers well enough, and a couple of their other coaches, to know that it was the right fit. They had recruited me for their whole time being at USF. I just feel like our connection has been there. When I entered the portal it (the connection with USF) got rekindled and everything just seemed like it was the right fit. It is 45 minutes away from my house it just seemed like the right place for me.” Bulls’ assistant coach Chad Dollar was the original point man for Anderson. Dollar left after the 2017-18 season and coach Wagers began recruiting Anderson. “Chad Dollar used to be at all my games,” Anderson said. “Then when he left and went to Georgia he recruited me there hard in high school. They were actually in my top three. Coach Wagers is from Tampa and he knows a lot of people in the area. He was the best recruiter for me is, what Coach Gregory thought. I’ve got a good relationship with him. I remember in Vegas during my junior year, I was out there playing in a travel event. I remember being on the phone with coach Wagers for an hour and 15 minutes. It was a long convo and I remember it to this day. I just felt like I actually get along with him and just, you know, we ride together. I just knew that if he was telling me that I was gonna be doing something there (at USF) I can believe him.” A Rivals three-star prospect in high school, Anderson averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds per game during his senior season at Lakeland High School and earned Class 8A first team honors from the Florida Association of Basketball Coaches and Source Hoops. He is a hard playing, skilled forward with range on his jump shot and plays with a high basketball IQ.