BullsInsider - Altron Jackson hired as USF Director of Player Development

University of South Florida men’s basketball all-time great Altron Jackson makes his return to Tampa and will serve as the program’s Director of Player Development, head coach Brian Gregory announced on Wednesday.

A 6-foot-6 forward from Sarasota, Fla., by way of Riverview High School, Jackson starred for USF from 1998-2002 and stands as the program’s second all-time leading scorer with 2,017 career points, averaging at least 18.2 points per game in each of his final three seasons in Tampa.

In addition, Jackson ranks sixth all-time in scoring in Conference USA history and is one of only two players in school history to be named All-Conference USA three different times. He scored in double figures in 98 games during his career, which ranks as the second-most in school history, and featured 49 games of at least 20 points and four games of 30 points or more.

“Any time you have the opportunity to hire one of the greatest players in the history of our program, it’s a great day for the South Florida Bulls,” Gregory said. “Altron has a wealth of experience as a student-athlete, as a professional player and as a graduate, and his opportunity to mentor our current student-athletes and have a positive impact on them is going to be tremendous. Altron has a deep love and passion for the University of South Florida, and I expect really, really great things to come from adding him to our staff.”

Jackson appeared in 122 career games and finds his name listed throughout the USF record books, as he ranks second all-time in field goals made (776), fourth in free throws made (335), 10th in three-point field goals made (133) and fourth in steals (181).

He led USF to the postseason in 2000 and 2002 and scored 30 points in his final game with the Bulls against Ball State in the 2002 NIT.

Following his career at USF, Jackson played professionally in Hungary, Germany and France.

“I want to thank Coach Gregory and his staff for giving me an amazing opportunity to be a part of a special program that is very dear to my heart,” Jackson said. “I can’t wait to get started and help these young men reach their goals in life.”

Jackson returns to USF after spending six years working as a Player Development Coach at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. He also worked as a Reading and Mentor Coach at Tuttle Elementary School in Sarasota, Fla.

Jackson graduated from USF in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary social sciences.