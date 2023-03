TAMPA, Fla., (Mar. 7, 2023) – South Florida head coach Alex Golesh met with the media Tuesday to discuss the team's progress since his arrival and spring practice. The Bulls had their first spring practice Monday afternoon

Coach Golesh covered the quarterback situation, the wide receiver core, having to replace two WR coaches, the USF board of trustees voting to approve up to $22 million to design a 35,000-seat on-campus stadium plus the football operations center that is expected to be built into or next to the stadium.

Watch all his full press conference in the media player below.