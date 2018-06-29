On June 15 NCAA rules allowed Division I coaches to reach out directly to rising junior prospects. One member of the class of 2020 to hear from USF right away was Alec Oglesby of Collins Hill (Suwanee, Ga.) High School.

Bulls head coach Brian Gregory called Oglesby and extended a scholarship offer then Oglesby showed the Bulls that the interest was mutual by taking an unofficial visit six days later.

“They took me on a tour of the locker rooms, great facilities, great everything, great campus. They took me on the tour [of campus] in a golf cart. Coach Gregory showed me around the whole time. He had great energy, great attitude and showed lots of love toward me so I loved it. It was a great experience.”

Oglesby was accompanied on the visit by his father and his sister Victoria, who is a member of the 2018 recruiting class for the women’s basketball program at Oakland University in Rochester, MI.

“I talk to her a lot [about recruiting],” Oglesby said about his sister. “She’s helped me. Going on her visits, going through everything she’s been through, I’ve talked to her a little bit about everything. She has guided me a little bit. She and my dad have been a big help guiding me through everything.”

During the visit Oglesby and his family had an opportunity to meet with Coach Gregory in his office.

“We had a sit-down and he told me that he wasn’t one of these B.S. guys that offer all these kids all around,” Oglesby said. “He offers kids he wants. That sounded good to me because some schools offer every kid out there. He’s not a B.S. guy he’s straight forward. He told me things I need to work on and that if I come to USF I’d have to earn everything. I don’t like it when coaches tell me ‘oh you’re going to come in and be our greatest player’ and all that. When you tell me I’ve got to work for stuff, that’s what I like from coaches. He felt I need to work on tightening up my handle a little bit more, and then he said I just need to get a little quicker. Which I understood that too especially playing combo guard being a little quicker on defense so I understood that.”

USF assistant coach Larry Dixon is the lead recruiter for Oglesby and the 6-foot-4, 180-pound combo guard has built a good relationship with the Bulls newest assistant.

“It all started out at Collins Hill,” Oglesby said. “He came to see me, he was at Georgia Southern then, but he saw me and told me that he liked my game. He saw me twice then he went to the University of South Florida and started recruiting me even harder over there.”

While in the Sunshine State Oglesby also visited UCF and Florida Gulf Coast. He commented briefly on those visits.

UCF: Coach Dawkins, I feel like he is a great guy, a great coach, he knows what he’s talking about.

FGCU: They showed me what they’ve done there and talked about how I’d fit in with that program. Coach (Michael) Fly talked about a lot of things with me. How I fit in great with their system.

Oglesby, who played with Game Elite Black 16U in the adidas Gauntlet, says that he has heard from over 30 schools.

“Some of the schools who have contacted me are Kentucky, Florida State, USF, UCF, Florida Gulf Coast, teams like that,” said Oglesby. “A lot of high majors and mid majors, I’m getting interest from everybody. But I’ve got seven offers as of now from Wake Forest, DePaul, USF, Old Dominion, Milwaukee-Wisconsin [sic] and High Point.”

During the spring Oglesby played through tightness in his hamstrings which limited his mobility and explosiveness but he told RunningTheBulls.com that “It’s good now. The tightness in my hamstrings were causing lower back spasms. I’m a hundred percent now. I’m just trying to make some noise in July.”

RTB REACTION

USF has numbers in the 2020 class and will look to add a versatile guard. We have yet to watch Oglesby live but have seen game video and think he excels off the bounce and when he is attacking the basket. We will get an opportunity to see him in July in Orlando with Thunderstruck during the second live period.