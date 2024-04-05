South Florida guard Selton Miguel was a key piece of the amazing turnaround of South Florida basketball under first-year coach Amir Abdur-Rahim but he will be leaving Tampa and exploring his NBA draft options and entering the transfer portal after two years with the Bulls.

Miguel has one COVID year left after starting his career at Kansas State in 2020-21 and playing four seasons of college basketball with two in Manhattan and two in Tampa. This past year was his best season averaging 14.7 points per game including 39% shooting from three and 80.2% shooting from the free throw line in 28.4 minutes per game with just five starts in 33 appearances.