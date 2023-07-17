Forty student-athletes are scheduled to attend this year’s event, which will be held in Arlington for the first time. Media sessions will begin at 3 p.m. CT on Monday and will continue Tuesday morning with press conferences with the 14 head coaches. Commissioner Mike Aresco will deliver his remarks Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. CT (9:30 a.m. ET). The results of The American’s preseason media poll will be announced at 8:15 a.m. CT.

IRVING, Texas – Some of the nation’s top college football players and head coaches will convene in Arlington, Texas, next week for the 2023 American Athletic Conference Football Media Days, which will be held Monday and Tuesday, July 24-25 at Live! By Loews.

In addition to the Tuesday press conferences, student-athletes and coaches will be available for breakout sessions during specified times on Tuesday and upon request during their scheduled Monday-afternoon block. Monday’s events will be capped by The American Kickoff Dinner, where credentialed media may join coaches, student-athletes, conference and institutional administrators and bowl officials in a casual setting for a Texas-style dinner.

Ten of the 40 attending student-athletes attending this year’s Media Days earned all-conference honors last season, including four all-conference selections from Tulane, which won the 2022 American Athletic Conference Championship, defeated USC in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl and finished the season ranked No. 9 nationally. The Green Wave will have quarterback Michael Pratt, center Sincere Haynesworth, defensive lineman Patrick Monroe and defensive back Jarius Monroe in Arlington.

UTSA, which won the 2022 Conference USA title, will be represented by quarterback Frank Harris - the 2022 CUSA Most Valuable Player - and veteran safety Rashad Wisdom.

Nine of The American’s 14 teams will have their projected starting quarterbacks in attendance. Three of those signal-callers have won New Year’s Six bowl games in their careers (Pratt; South Florida’s Gerry Bohanon with Baylor against Ole Miss in the 2021-22 Sugar Bowl; Rice’s JT Daniels with Georgia against Cincinnati in the 2020-21 Peach Bowl).

Live coverage of The American Media Days will air Tuesday, July 25, at 9:15 a.m. ET as ESPN’s Kris Budden and Rene Ingoglia interview student-athletes from all 14 teams, alongside coverage of each head coach’s press conference. ESPN+ will have that telecast, along with a second feed that will feature the full press conferences from the head coaches.

ATTENDEES LINEUP subject to change​

UAB Head Coach Trent Dilfer Jackson Bratton LB Jacob Zeno QB



Charlotte Head Coach Biff Poggi Jalon Jones QB Eyabi Okie DL

East Carolina Head Coach Mike Houston Shane Calhoun TE Jeremy Lewis LB

Florida Atlantic Head Coach Tom Herman Armani-Eli Adams S Evan Anderson DL Larry McCammon III RB Chaz Neal OL



Memphis Head Coach Ryan Silverfield Jaylon Allen DL Simeon Blair DB Seth Henigan QB Jacob Likes OL



Navy Head Coach Brian Newberry Will Harbour LB Lirion Murtezi C



North Texas Head Coach Eric Morris Jett Duncan OL Mazin Richards DL



Rice Head Coach Mike Bloomgren JT Daniels QB Luke McCaffrey WR Myron Morrison LB Josh Pearcy OLB



South Florida Head Coach Alex Golesh Gerry Bohanon QB Rashad Cheney Jr. DL



SMU Head Coach Rhett Lashlee Marcus Bryant OL Tyler Lavine RB Elijah Chatman DT DeVere Levelston DT



Temple Head Coach Stan Drayton Jordan Magee LB E.J. Warner QB



UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor Frank Harris QB Rashad Wisdom S



Tulane Head Coach Willie Fritz Sincere Haynesworth C Patrick Jenkins DL Jarius Monroe DB Michael Pratt QB

Tulsa Head Coach Kevin Wilson Braylon Braxton QB Kendarin Ray S



