21 / 20 USF Bulls outlast UConn threat, win 38-30
TAMPA, Fla --
The #21 / 20 University of South Florida Bulls survived a late push by the University of Connecticut Huskies to remain undefeated at 7-0, winning 38-30. True to their season form, the Bulls were behind for nearly half of the game, before coming alive in the second half. Their defense struggled to seal the deal, leading to fourth quarter drama.
USF came into the game as 32 point favorites, with UConn statistically one of the worst teams in the nation on both sides of the ball. It was an unfortunate surprise for them that it was UConn who was first to score. The Huskies were forced to punt on their first possession, but benefitted from a Blake Barnett interception on the first USF drive to set up the UConn scoring drive.
Barnett had the Bulls’ offense clicking on their first possession, moving quickly from the USF yard line to the UConn 35. A big chunk of that yardage was a 36 yard run by Jordan Cronkrite. A blocking in the back penalty backed them up to midfield. Facing a third and 21, Barnett’s pass was intercepted by Santana Sterling at the UConn 42 yard line. UConn seized the momentum with an 11 yard run by quarterback, David Pindell, on first down and a 34 yard run by running back, Kevin Mensah on second down. Two plays later, it was Mensah running for a ten yard touchdown to put the Huskies up, 7-0 with less than nine minutes remaining in the first quarter.
On the very next possession, after getting three first downs, Barnett threw a second interception. This time it was Omar Fortt with the pick at the UConn 23 yard line. The USF defense was able to stop UConn, limiting the damage of the second turnover.
The next scoring drive would not begin until just three minutes remained in the second quarter. The Bulls started from their own 20 yard line. The first play was a 13 yard pass from Barnett to tight end, Mitchell Wilcox, moving the chains to the USF 33. Then, it was Cronkrite for back-to-back runs of 14 and 15 yards, down to the UConn 38 yard line. Five plays later, running back, Johnny Ford, ran 15 yards for a touchdown, tying the game at seven.
UConn would get the ball back with 43 seconds before halftime, but simply ran a couple of running plays to run out the clock.
While the first half was a nearly complete lack of offense by USF, the second half had very little defense. The Bulls started the half on their own 25 yard line, the result of a touchback. On first down, Barnett connected with Randall St. Felix for a 75 yard touchdown. Eleven seconds into the second half, USF had their first lead of the game, 14-7.
Two drives later, the Bulls would get down to the Huskies’ 13 yard line before having their drive stall. Settling for a 30 yard field goal from Coby Weiss, USF extended their lead to 17-10.
Stopping what looked like a sure scoring drive by the Bulls seemed to shift the momentum to the Huskies. On their next possession, they would march down the field from their own 20 yard line to the USF ten. A 28 yard run by Pindell on third down got them to midfield. Two plays later, Pindell found Kyle Buss for a 36 yard reception to set up first down on the USF 13. Two plays later, Pindell ran for a ten yard touchdown. The score favored USF, 17-14, with just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter.
The subsequent kickoff was fielded by USF’s Jenard Phillips. Phillips caught the ball and returned it 69 yards to the UConn 35 yard line. Two plays later, Barnett ran the ball for a 20 yard touchdown run, putting the Bulls up, 24-14.
On next UConn drive, the Huskies had worked the ball into midfield, to their own 46 yard line. On second down with nine yards to go, Pindell’s pass was intercepted by Nick Roberts. Roberts returned the interception 69 yards to the UConn 15 yard line. Just one play, a 15 yard run by Johnny Ford, was all it took to increase the USF lead to 31-14.
The Huskies would respond. Pindell would rush for 47 yards on four carries to get his team deep into USF territory. It was a four yard run by Mensah that would cap off the drive with a UConn touchdown. With just under nine minutes remaining in the game, the Huskies trailed, 31-20.
USF began their next possession on their own 22 yard line. After rushing three yards to the USF 25, Cronkrite fumbled the football. Robert King III recovered the fumble for UConn. Even with the short field position, the Huskies were unable to score a touchdown. When fourth down came up, Clayton Harris kicked through a 38 yard field goal to cut the USF lead to 31-23.
The next Bulls’ possession featured an 11 yard catch by Ryshene Bronson, a 15 yard catch by Wilcox, and an 18 yard run by Barnett. The big play of the drive, however, was a 43 yard touchdown run by Johnny Ford. Ford’s touchdown gave the Bulls a 38-23 lead with less than five minutes on the game clock.
UConn seemed to be prepared for this situation. On first down of their next drive, Hergy Mayala was at the receiving end of an 18 yard Pindell pass. Pindell would then run for 13 and 12 yards, the second of which would be for another UConn touchdown. With 2:24 on the clock, USF’s lead was just eight points, 38-30.
The Bulls had to run a play to get past UConn timeouts, but were able to take a knee at the UConn 28 yard line to end the game.
USF football head coach, Charlie Strong, did not seem altogether pleased with the win.
“You know we got the victory, but we did not play as well as we’re capable of playing,” said Strong. “We allowed this team to stay in the game. On the defensive side, we did not control the line of scrimmage, let the quarterback run for a number of yards. We’re a better team than that.”
Strong also made reference to the uniforms that the team debuted, citing that as a possible reason for the poor performance. “With the black jerseys,” he said. “I always say this, ‘you don’t ever change your uniform.’ You change your uniform and guys are so into what they look like instead of the way they play.”
When asked about the Bulls’ seeming inability to put together a full game and what it means going forward, Strong said, “This is a big test next week at Houston. We’re on the road. If we play like we played tonight, we’re going to get embarrassed.”
Ford’s performance against UConn was anything but embarrassing. He finished with 164 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Cronkrite also had a solid night, rushing for 103 yards, extending his streak of games exceeding 100 yards to five.
Barnett passed for 265 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed for 78 yards and another touchdown.
St. Felix led receivers in yardage, with 123 yards on just two catches.
For the Huskies, Pindell had a fantastic night of running. He rushed for 197 yards and two touchdowns. Mensah also had two touchdowns, rushing for 120 yards in the process. Pindell was limited to just 133 yards passing with one interception.
The Huskies drop to 1-6 (0-4) with the loss. Their next game will be their Homecoming game, where they will host UMass. That game features a noon kickoff with television broadcast on ESPNU.
The Bulls are 7-0 for just the second time in program history. They will have to put their shaky starts and sloppy play behind them as they return to the road to face 6-1 Houston, the very same team that ended their last winning streak at seven games. That game will be broadcast on ABC, with kickoff set for 3:30 eastern.