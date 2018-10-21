TAMPA, Fla -- The #21 / 20 University of South Florida Bulls survived a late push by the University of Connecticut Huskies to remain undefeated at 7-0, winning 38-30. True to their season form, the Bulls were behind for nearly half of the game, before coming alive in the second half. Their defense struggled to seal the deal, leading to fourth quarter drama. USF came into the game as 32 point favorites, with UConn statistically one of the worst teams in the nation on both sides of the ball. It was an unfortunate surprise for them that it was UConn who was first to score. The Huskies were forced to punt on their first possession, but benefitted from a Blake Barnett interception on the first USF drive to set up the UConn scoring drive. Barnett had the Bulls’ offense clicking on their first possession, moving quickly from the USF yard line to the UConn 35. A big chunk of that yardage was a 36 yard run by Jordan Cronkrite. A blocking in the back penalty backed them up to midfield. Facing a third and 21, Barnett’s pass was intercepted by Santana Sterling at the UConn 42 yard line. UConn seized the momentum with an 11 yard run by quarterback, David Pindell, on first down and a 34 yard run by running back, Kevin Mensah on second down. Two plays later, it was Mensah running for a ten yard touchdown to put the Huskies up, 7-0 with less than nine minutes remaining in the first quarter. On the very next possession, after getting three first downs, Barnett threw a second interception. This time it was Omar Fortt with the pick at the UConn 23 yard line. The USF defense was able to stop UConn, limiting the damage of the second turnover. The next scoring drive would not begin until just three minutes remained in the second quarter. The Bulls started from their own 20 yard line. The first play was a 13 yard pass from Barnett to tight end, Mitchell Wilcox, moving the chains to the USF 33. Then, it was Cronkrite for back-to-back runs of 14 and 15 yards, down to the UConn 38 yard line. Five plays later, running back, Johnny Ford, ran 15 yards for a touchdown, tying the game at seven.

UConn would get the ball back with 43 seconds before halftime, but simply ran a couple of running plays to run out the clock. While the first half was a nearly complete lack of offense by USF, the second half had very little defense. The Bulls started the half on their own 25 yard line, the result of a touchback. On first down, Barnett connected with Randall St. Felix for a 75 yard touchdown. Eleven seconds into the second half, USF had their first lead of the game, 14-7. Two drives later, the Bulls would get down to the Huskies’ 13 yard line before having their drive stall. Settling for a 30 yard field goal from Coby Weiss, USF extended their lead to 17-10. Stopping what looked like a sure scoring drive by the Bulls seemed to shift the momentum to the Huskies. On their next possession, they would march down the field from their own 20 yard line to the USF ten. A 28 yard run by Pindell on third down got them to midfield. Two plays later, Pindell found Kyle Buss for a 36 yard reception to set up first down on the USF 13. Two plays later, Pindell ran for a ten yard touchdown. The score favored USF, 17-14, with just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter. The subsequent kickoff was fielded by USF’s Jenard Phillips. Phillips caught the ball and returned it 69 yards to the UConn 35 yard line. Two plays later, Barnett ran the ball for a 20 yard touchdown run, putting the Bulls up, 24-14. On next UConn drive, the Huskies had worked the ball into midfield, to their own 46 yard line. On second down with nine yards to go, Pindell’s pass was intercepted by Nick Roberts. Roberts returned the interception 69 yards to the UConn 15 yard line. Just one play, a 15 yard run by Johnny Ford, was all it took to increase the USF lead to 31-14. The Huskies would respond. Pindell would rush for 47 yards on four carries to get his team deep into USF territory. It was a four yard run by Mensah that would cap off the drive with a UConn touchdown. With just under nine minutes remaining in the game, the Huskies trailed, 31-20. USF began their next possession on their own 22 yard line. After rushing three yards to the USF 25, Cronkrite fumbled the football. Robert King III recovered the fumble for UConn. Even with the short field position, the Huskies were unable to score a touchdown. When fourth down came up, Clayton Harris kicked through a 38 yard field goal to cut the USF lead to 31-23. The next Bulls’ possession featured an 11 yard catch by Ryshene Bronson, a 15 yard catch by Wilcox, and an 18 yard run by Barnett. The big play of the drive, however, was a 43 yard touchdown run by Johnny Ford. Ford’s touchdown gave the Bulls a 38-23 lead with less than five minutes on the game clock.

Bulls score again. 38-23 4:46 left in the game. pic.twitter.com/AO9VuFmRYX — Ben McCool (@RealBenMcCool) October 21, 2018