Victory Rock Prep (Bradenton, Fla.) 6-foot-7, 195 pound small forward Madut Akec committed to USF today becoming the fifth member of the Bulls 2018 recruiting class.

Akec chose USF over American Athletic Conference rival East Carolina and Southeast Missouri State. He also held offers from Saint Louis, South Alabama, Winthrop and Arizona State. RunningTheBulls.com was first to report on Akec's official visit to USF last week.



Akec, originally from Sudan, moved to Australia before arriving at Victory Rock Prep to start his freshman season. He and Bulls freshman center Michael Durr were teammates this past season at Victory Rock Prep (V.R.P.). Akec was first team all-state in the Sunshine Independent Athletic Association this year. An athletic, energy bringing wing, Akec is a good rebounder for his position and a capable playmaker.

Akec joins Durr point guard Xavier Castañeda of Whitney Young High School in Chicago IL, center Antun Maričević of Casper College and forward Rashun Williams of Calhoun County High School in Edison, GA and Oklahoma State transfer Zack Dawson in USF's 2018 class.